138 Funny Sayings And One Liners To Tickle Your Funny Bone
Albert Einstein to figure out that everyone loves to laugh and hear some funny sayings every now and then, and your blog readers are no different.
In fact, the genius himself had a quirky sense of humor.
1.
"Put your hand on a hot stove for a minute, and it seems like an hour. Sit with a pretty girl for an hour, and it seems like a minute. THAT’S relativity."Albert EinsteinShare This Quote:
When you’re sending newsletters or posting status updates on Facebook or Twitter, throw in a funny saying occasionally and brighten up an otherwise boring day.
Funny Sayings and Quotes2.
"The only way to keep your health is to eat what you don’t want, drink what you don’t like, and do what you’d rather not."Mark TwainShare This Quote:
3.
"I intend to live forever, or die trying."Share This Quote:
4.
"Wear short sleeves! Support your right to bare arms!"Share This Quote:
5.
"How do you know when you are too drunk to drive? When you swerve to miss a tree then realize it was your air-freshener."Share This Quote:
6.
"I want to die in my sleep like my grandfather. Not screaming and yelling like the passengers in his car."Share This Quote:
7.
"I get enough exercise pushing my luck."Share This Quote:
8.
"Death is hereditary."Share This Quote:
9.
"He who laughs last, didn’t get it."Share This Quote:
10.
"Always remember you’re unique, just like everyone else."Share This Quote:
11.
"I finally figured out what I want to be when I get older … younger."Share This Quote:
12.
"The average woman would rather have beauty than brains, because the average man can see better than he can think."Share This Quote:
13.
"The road to success is always under construction."Share This Quote:
14.
"Everyone is entitled to be stupid, but some abuse the privilege."Share This Quote:
15.
"Everyone hates me because I’m paranoid."Share This Quote:
16.
"I poured Spot remover on my dog. Now he’s gone."Share This Quote:
17.
"Constipated people don’t give a crap."Share This Quote:
18.
"A word to the wise ain’t necessary, it is the stupid ones who need all the advice."Share This Quote:
19.
"I stopped fighting my inner demons, were on the same side now."Share This Quote:
20.
"Cheer up, the worst is yet to come."Share This Quote:
21.
"Unicorns ARE real, they’re just fat and grey and we call them rhinos."Share This Quote:
22.
"Why does a slight tax increase cost you $200 and a substantial tax cut save you 30 cents?"Share This Quote:
23.
"Chuck Norris frequently donates blood to the Red Cross. Just never his own."Share This Quote:
24.
"If there is a *WILL*, there are 500 relatives."Share This Quote:
25.
"Half of the people in the world are below average."Funny and TrueShare This Quote:
26.
"When you’re right, no one remembers. When you’re wrong, no one forgets."Share This Quote:
27.
"Well-behaved women rarely make history."Share This Quote:
28.
"Never argue with stupid people; they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience."Mark TwainShare This Quote:
29.
"The early bird gets the worm, but the second mouse gets the cheese."Share This Quote:
30.
"People say nothing is impossible, but I do nothing every day."Share This Quote:
31.
"My wife made me join a bridge club. I jump off next Tuesday."Share This Quote:
32.
"If you can’t live without me, Why aren’t you dead yet?"Share This Quote:
33.
"Cheese… milk’s leap toward immortality."Share This Quote:
34.
"You couldn’t get a clue during the clue mating season in a field full of horny clues if you smeared your body with clue musk and did the clue mating dance."Edward FlahertyShare This Quote:
35.
"Oh so you think I’m cute when I get angry? Well get ready because I’m about to be GORGEOUS."Share This Quote:
36.
"A clear conscience is usually the sign of a bad memory."Share This Quote:
37.
"One of the great things about books is sometimes there are some fantastic pictures."George W. BushShare This Quote:
38.
"Evolutionists have proof without any certainty. Creationists have certainty without any proof."Share This Quote:
39.
"The problem with America is stupidity. I’m not saying there should be a capital punishment for stupidity, but why don’t we just take the safety labels off of everything and let the problem solve itself?"Share This Quote:
40.
"Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city."Share This Quote:
More Funny Sayings And One Liners41.
"Those who throw dirt only lose ground."Share This Quote:
42.
"Sometimes I wake up grumpy; other times I let her sleep."Share This Quote:
43.
"I am so clever that sometimes I don’t understand a single word of what I am saying."Share This Quote:
44.
"When everything’s coming your way, you’re in the wrong lane."Share This Quote:
45.
"Ham and eggs – A day’s work for a chicken; A lifetime commitment for a pig."Share This Quote:
46.
"Hey, remember that person you couldn’t live without? Well, look at you living and shit."Share This Quote:
47.
"I’d like to help you out. Which way did you come in?"Share This Quote:
48.
"I could tell that my parents hated me. My bath toys were a toaster and a radio."Share This Quote:
49.
"If you can’t see the bright side of life, polish the dull side."Share This Quote:
50.
"You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say will be misquoted, then used against you."Share This Quote:
51.
"After Tuesday, even the calendar goes WTF."Share This Quote:
52.
"Children in the back seat cause accidents… accidents in the back seat cause children!"Share This Quote:
53.
"I am not a vegetarian because I love animals; I am a vegetarian because I hate plants."Share This Quote:
54.
"I can’t make you want me, all I can do is stalk you and hope you give in."Share This Quote:
55.
"I don’t like country music, but I don’t mean to denigrate those who do. And for the people who like country music, denigrate means *put down*."Bob NewhartShare This Quote:
56.
"You can go anywhere you want if you look serious and carry a clipboard."Share This Quote:
57.
"why do they sterilize the needles for lethal injections?"Share This Quote:
58.
"1492: Native Americans discover Columbus lost at sea."Share This Quote:
59.
"I’m just one step away from being filthy rich. All I need now is money."Share This Quote:
60.
"Before you criticize someone, walk a mile in their shoes. That way, you’ll be a mile from them, and you’ll have their shoes."Share This Quote:
61.
"Don’t tell me the sky is the limit when there are Footprints on the moon."Share This Quote:
62.
"There’s no I in *team*, but there is in WIN."Share This Quote:
63.
"You never truly understand something unless you can explain it to your grandmother."Share This Quote:
64.
"Everybody wants to go to heaven, but nobody wants to die."Share This Quote:
65.
"So you mean to tell me my toes are not piggies?"Share This Quote:
66.
"Age is a question of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, age don’t matter."Share This Quote:
67.
"I don’t suffer from insanity, I enjoy every minute of it."Share This Quote:
68.
"I’m an excellent housekeeper. Every time I get a divorce, I keep the house."Share This Quote:
69.
"It is not MY fault that I never learned to accept responsibility!"Share This Quote:
70.
"To ensure perfect aim, shoot first and call whatever you hit the target"Share This Quote:
71.
"Men are like bank accounts. Without a lot of money, they don’t generate interest."Share This Quote:
72.
"Beauty is in the eye of the beer holder."Share This Quote:
73.
"We live in an age where pizza gets to your home before police."Share This Quote:
74.
"In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: It goes on."Share This Quote:
75.
"Change is good, but dollars are better."Share This Quote:
76.
"I’m on a seafood diet. Every time I see food, I eat it."Share This Quote:
77.
"Good things come to those who work their asses off and never give up."Share This Quote:
78.
"A train station is where the train stops. A bus station is where the bus stops. On my desk, I have a work station."Share This Quote:
More Funny Quotes Coming Your Way79.
"If pro is opposite of con, then what is the opposite of progress?"Share This Quote:
80.
"Before marriage, a man yearns for the woman he loves. After marriage, the *Y* becomes silent."Share This Quote:
81.
"There are three kinds of people in this world; those who can count and those who can’t."Share This Quote:
82.
"Silence is golden but duck tape is silver."Share This Quote:
83.
"I love my sixpack so much, I protect it with a layer of fat."Share This Quote:
84.
"When it comes to thought, some people stop at nothing."Share This Quote:
85.
"If you cannot convince them, confuse them."Share This Quote:
86.
"My Dad used to say *always fight fire with fire*, which is probably why he got thrown out of the fire brigade."Peter KayShare This Quote:
87.
"This sentence is a lie."Share This Quote:
88.
"You’re just jealous because the voices only talk to me."Share This Quote:
89.
"How is it that *fat chance* and *slim chance* mean the same thing?"Share This Quote:
90.
"I hate the word homophobia. It’s not a phobia. You’re not scared. You’re an asshole."Morgan FreemanShare This Quote:
91.
"Advice is what we ask for when we already know the answer but wish we didn’t."Share This Quote:
92.
"Why do psychics have to ask you for your name?"Share This Quote:
93.
"Laugh and the world laughs with you. Cry and the world laughs harder."Share This Quote:
94.
"I’m on a whiskey diet. I’ve lost three days already."Tommy CooperShare This Quote:
95.
"Birthdays are good for you. Statistics show that people who have the most, live the longest."Share This Quote:
96.
"I got a car for my wife, best trade I’ve ever made."Share This Quote:
97.
"Why fit in when you’re born to stand out?"Dr SeussShare This Quote:
98.
"The sex was so good even the neighbors had a cigarette."Share This Quote:
99.
"I have kleptomania. But when it gets bad, I take something for it."Ken DoddShare This Quote:
100.
"Never interrupt your opponent while he’s making a mistake."Share This Quote:
Why Stop At 100 Funny Sayings When There’s Lots More?!101.
"Beauty is a light switch away."Share This Quote:
102.
"Experience is what you get when you didn’t get what you wanted."Share This Quote:
103.
"I could’ve eaten alphabets and crapped out a better essay!"Share This Quote:
104.
"I once prayed to god for a bike, but quickly found out he didnt work that way…so I stole a bike and prayed for his forgiveness."Share This Quote:
105.
"My blood type is coffee."Share This Quote:
106.
"Evening news is where they start by saying *Good Evening* and proceed by telling you why it’s not."Share This Quote:
107.
"If looks could kill, you would be a weapon of mass destruction."Share This Quote:
108.
"If practice makes perfect and nobody’s perfect, why practice?"Share This Quote:
109.
"You are a big wet blanket on my fire of fun!"Share This Quote:
110.
"If my calculations are correct, Slinky + escalator = everlasting fun!"Share This Quote:
111.
"Going to church doesn’t make you a Christian any more than standing in a garage makes you a car."Share This Quote:
112.
"I don’t suffer from insanity. I enjoy every minute of it."Share This Quote:
113.
"I can only please one person per day. Today isn’t your day… and tomorrow doesn’t look good either."Share This Quote:
114.
"I see that you’re very closed-minded. Could you please try be more closed-mouthed."Share This Quote:
115.
"If you think things can’t get worse it’s probably only because you lack sufficient imagination."Share This Quote:
116.
"I never forget a face, but in your case I’d be glad to make an exception."Groucho MarxShare This Quote:
117.
"A computer once beat me at chess, but it was no match for me at kick boxing."Share This Quote:
118.
"Sarcasm helps keep you from telling people what you really think of them."Share This Quote:
Wow. Even More Funny One Liners119.
"I talk to myself because I like dealing with a better class of people."Share This Quote:
120.
"If you have a headache, do what it says on the aspirin bottle: Take two, and KEEP AWAY FROM CHILDREN."Share This Quote:
121.
"OMG! My son fell out of a tree in the backyard! Should I call 911 or post it on Facebook first?"Share This Quote:
122.
"Books have knowledge, knowledge is power, power corrupts, corruption is a crime, and crime doesn’t pay..so if you keep reading, you’ll go broke."Share This Quote:
123.
"War doesn’t determine who’s right. War determines who’s left."Share This Quote:
124.
"The secret to creativity is knowing how to hide your sources."Share This Quote:
125.
"House Guarded By Shotgun 3 Days A Week. Guess Which Days."Share This Quote:
126.
"Never try to drown your troubles… Especially if he can swim."Share This Quote:
127.
"All our waiters are married. They know how to take orders."Share This Quote:
128.
"There are two theories to arguing with women. Neither one works."Share This Quote:
129.
"Start every day off with a smile and get it over with."W.C FieldsShare This Quote:
130.
"You can’t be late until you show up."Share This Quote:
131.
"Last night I lay in bed looking up at the stars in the sky and I thought to myself, where the heck is the ceiling."Share This Quote:
132.
"Knowledge is realizing that the street is one-way, wisdom is looking both directions anyway."Share This Quote:
133.
"That moment when you walk into a spider web and suddenly turn into a karate master."Share This Quote:
134.
"I saw that show, 50 Things To Do Before You Die. I would have thought the obvious one was *Shout For Help*."Jimmy CarrShare This Quote:
135.
"Parents spend the first part of our lives teaching us to walk and talk, and the rest of it telling us to sit down and shut up."Share This Quote:
136.
"Marriages are made in heaven. But then again, so are thunder and lightning."Share This Quote:
137.
"Expecting the world to treat you fairly because you are good is like expecting the bull not to charge because you are a vegetarian."Share This Quote:
138.
"Trying is the first step towards failure."Homer SimpsonShare This Quote:
Well, that’s it. What a list!
I hope you enjoyed each and every one of these funny sayings and don’t forget to share this article
