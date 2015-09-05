20 Sir Richard Branson Quotes On Business And Leadership
Sir Richard Branson is an entrepreneur’s entrepreneur! Many of us aspire to be as creative, inventive and successful as he’s been and we can learn a little something from Richard Branson quotes.
"Business opportunities are like buses, there's always another one coming."Sir Richard Branson
Sir Richard galloped right from the beginning working for a student newspaper to becoming the owner of one of the world’s most powerful companies, with an estimated personal net worth of US$4.6 billion.
"Entrepreneurship is about turning what excites you in life into capital, so that you can do more of it and move forward with it."Sir Richard Branson
In 1968, Richard started up a youth culture magazine called Student. This was followed by a cut price mail order record business which quickly transformed into the first Virgin record store on Oxford Street, London.
"I believe in benevolent dictatorship provided I am the dictator."Richard Branson
The name Virgin was suggested by one of his friends due to the fact they were all beginners at starting up business.
Sir Richard’s willingness to look outside the square and go where no one else would tread led him to creating the record label Virgin Records and signing on the Sex Pistols.
"I never get the accountants in before I start up a business. It's done on gut feeling."Richard Branson
His go getter attitude and charisma gained masses of free publicity for his Virgin brand, increasing its success further.
"Don't think what's the cheapest way to do it or the fastest way to do it. Think what's the most amazing way to do it!"Sir Richard Branson
Due to Virgin’s overwhelming success, Richard decided to branch out again and enter the travel market by setting up his own airline called Virgin Atlantic Airways in 1985.
"I've had great fun turning quite a lot of different industries on their head and making sure those industries will never be the same again."Sir Richard Branson
When asked to explain his decision for starting up Virgin Atlantic, he said,
"My interest in life comes from setting myself huge, apparently unachievable challenges and trying to rise above them."Sir Richard Branson
Virgin Atlantic continued to grow despite the so called “Dirty Tricks” campaign where British Airways was taken to court for allegedly poaching their passengers, spreading negative publicity and allegedly hacking into Virgin’s computer systems.
"You don't learn to walk by following rules. You learn by doing, and by falling over, and it's because you fall over that you learn to save yourself from falling over."
The Virgin Records label was sold to EMI in 1992 for a cool $500 million pounds to allow Richard the capital to help prop up his failing airline company. Richard admitted that he cried when this sale went through as he knew he had just sold what was the birth of his Virgin Empire.
"My definition of success? The more you are actively and practically engaged, the more successful you will feel."
But not one to dwell on past mistakes, Richard consequently set up V2 in 1996 to get back into the music business.
"I tend to make up my mind about people within thirty seconds of meeting them, I also make up my mind about whether a business proposal excites me within about thirty seconds of looking at it."
Each time a company was launched, soundbites of Richard Branson quotes make it memorable. Consequently, he has attempted many world records, death defying stunts and dressed up in lots of costumes to gain more publicity for the events.
"A business has to be involving, it has to be fun, and it has to exercise your creative instincts."
Whether it was attempting to break records in a speedboat or travel across continents in a hot air balloon, he is no stranger to outlandish public display.
"Throwing yourself into a job you enjoy is one of the life's greatest pleasures!"
Richard is also not one to back down or avoid the spotlight, and the media were there to record it all when he appeared in a Virgin stewardess uniform as a blond bombshell, to serve passengers and demonstrate the safety features on his aircraft.
"It is only by being bold that you get anywhere. If you are a risk-taker, then the art is to protect the downside."
This was all because he had lost a bet with Tony Fernandes, his fellow airline owner and motor-racing rival about who would win the 2010 Formula One Grand Prix.
"If you find yourself stuck in the middle there is only one way to go, forward."
Mr Branson became Sir Branson in 1999, knighted by the British realm for “services to entrepreneurship”.
"I rely far more on gut instinct than researching huge amounts of statistics."
Sir Richard’s Virgin Group of companies extend far and wide to mobile communications, bridal wear, high speed trains, space travel and underwear.
"As much as you need a strong personality to build a business from scratch, you also must understand the art of delegation."
He’s remained level headed about his businesses and is not afraid to shut down under-performing ones.
"I may be a businessman in that I set up and run companies for profit, but when I try to plan ahead and dream up new products and new companies, I'm an idealist."
However in saying so, Richard’s first thoughts were for his employees and where possible they were given another position at a different company.
"A company is people. Employees want to know – am I being listened to or am I a cog in the wheel? People really need to feel wanted."Richard Branson
The Virgin Empire has continued to grow under the helm of Sir Richard, as have his number of employees and his net worth.
"I was the captain of my ship and master of my fate. I believe in myself. I believe in the hands that work, in the brains that think, and in the hearts that love."Sir Richard Branson
Does Richard have some final words of wisdom that we can all relate to? Yes, how about one of his favorite quotes of all time…
"Screw it, let's just do it!"Richard Branson
Read more Richard Branson Quotes directly on his blog.
