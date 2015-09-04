24 Weird Albert Einstein Facts And Quotes That Will Blow Your Mind

"The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits." Albert Einstein Share This Quote:

"The true sign of intelligence is not knowledge but imagination." Albert Einstein Share This Quote:

3. Albert Einstein Facts – His Brain Is In a Jar

"If you can’t explain it to a six year old, you don’t understand it yourself." Albert Einstein Share This Quote:

5. Albert Einstein Facts – He Could Have Become The President Of Israel

"Try not to become a man of success, but rather try to become a man of value." Albert Einstein Share This Quote:

7. Albert Einstein Facts – He Refused To Wear Socks

"You have to learn the rules of the game. And then you have to play better than anyone else." Albert Einstein Share This Quote:

"Insanity: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results." Albert Einstein Share This Quote:

10. Albert Einstein Facts – He Encouraged Development Of The Atomic Bomb – And Designed A Fridge

"Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding." Albert Einstein Share This Quote:

"I know not with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones." Albert Einstein Share This Quote:

"Nationalism is an infantile disease. It is the measles of mankind." Albert Einstein Share This Quote:

"I have no special talent. I am only passionately curious." Albert Einstein Share This Quote:

15. Albert Einstein Facts – He Married His Cousin

"A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new." Albert Einstein Share This Quote:

" A man should look for what is, and not for what he thinks should be." Albert Einstein Share This Quote:

18. Albert Einstein Facts – He Failed his University Entrance Exam

"Anyone who doesn’t take truth seriously in small matters cannot be trusted in large ones either." Albert Einstein Share This Quote:

20. Albert Einstein Facts – He Spoke Very Slowly As A Child, If At All

"Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere." Albert Einstein Share This Quote:

22. Albert Einstein Facts – He Objected To His Son’s Marriage

"Anger dwells only in the bosom of fools." Albert Einstein Share This Quote:

"Everything that can be counted does not necessarily count; everything that counts cannot necessarily be counted." Albert Einstein Share This Quote:

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn



EXCLUSIVE DOWNLOAD AVAILABLE Enter your Twitter username below to

receive this FREE eBook PDF download.

One of the Albert Einstein facts that everyone knows is his scientific formulation of E=mc2 and that he was a mega-genius with a quirky sense of humor.Einstein jokingly says there are no limits to the stupidity of some people, but he also offered sage advice for people with a creative mind.In 1955 upon his death, Albert Einstein’s brain was removed from his body. Without permission from Einstein or his family, the pathologist conducting the autopsy kept Einstein’s brain in a jar, chopped up into 200 pieces.In 1998, the 85-year-old pathologist Dr. Harvey gave Einstein’s brain to Princeton University, where he worked decades earlier.A few days after first President of Israel died on November 9, 1952, Albert Einstein was asked if he would accept the position of being the second president of Israel.Einstein, who was just 3 years away from his own death, declined the offer by writing in his official letter of refusal that he not only lacked the “natural aptitude and the experience to deal properly with people,” but also, he was getting old. He was 73 at the time.One of the greatest geniuses of our time who discovered the fundamental rules of the universe had a rule for his own feet. No socks. Ever!Whether it was out sailing or to a formal dinner at the White House, Albert Einstein went without socks everywhere who thought socks were a pain because they would often get holes in them.He didn’t like holes in his theories – or his socks.Albert Einstein helped pave the way for the atomic bomb to become a reality. Albert Einstein had a large impact on the war effort and supported America during The Cold War.In 1939, alarmed by the rise of Nazi Germany, Einstein wrote a letter to American president Franklin D. Roosevelt warning that Nazi Germany might be conducting research into developing an atomic bomb and urged the United States to develop its own.Although Einstein was a brilliant physicist, the army considered him to be a security risk.Einstein also invented a refrigerator that operated on alcohol gas that never went into production because new technology superseded it.After Einstein divorced his first wife, Mileva Maric, he married his close cousin, Elsa Loewenthal (nee Einstein). Elsa was related to Albert on both sides of his family. Albert’s mother and Elsa’s mother were sisters, plus Albert’s father and Elsa’s father were cousins.Before marrying Elsa, Albert Einstein had considered marrying her daughter, Ilse, instead.At the age of 17, Albert Einstein applied for early admission into the Swiss Federal Polytechnical School (Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule or ETH). He passed the math and science sections of the entrance exam, but failed history, languages, geography, etc. Einstein had to go to a trade school before he retook the exam and was finally admitted to ETH a year later.As a child, Einstein seldom spoke but when he did, he spoke very slowly. He would think through exactly what he wanted to say before speaking, leading his parents to think he was dim-witted.In his book, Thomas Sowell noted that many brilliant people developed speech relatively late in childhood, which he called The Einstein Syndrome.At age 23, Hans Albert Einstein fell in love with Frieda Knecht and proposed marriage. His father strongly objected because he deemed his bride to be unattractive.Albert Einstein damned the union, swearing that Hans’s bride was a scheming older woman preying on his son. When all else failed, Einstein begged Hans to not have children.