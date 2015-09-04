24 Weird Albert Einstein Facts And Quotes That Will Blow Your Mind
By Justin
One of the Albert Einstein facts that everyone knows is his scientific formulation of E=mc2 and that he was a mega-genius with a quirky sense of humor.
1.
"The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits."Albert EinsteinShare This Quote:
Einstein jokingly says there are no limits to the stupidity of some people, but he also offered sage advice for people with a creative mind.
2.
"The true sign of intelligence is not knowledge but imagination."Albert EinsteinShare This Quote:
3. Albert Einstein Facts – His Brain Is In a Jar
In 1955 upon his death, Albert Einstein’s brain was removed from his body. Without permission from Einstein or his family, the pathologist conducting the autopsy kept Einstein’s brain in a jar, chopped up into 200 pieces.
4.
"If you can’t explain it to a six year old, you don’t understand it yourself."Albert EinsteinShare This Quote:
In 1998, the 85-year-old pathologist Dr. Harvey gave Einstein’s brain to Princeton University, where he worked decades earlier.
5. Albert Einstein Facts – He Could Have Become The President Of IsraelA few days after first President of Israel died on November 9, 1952, Albert Einstein was asked if he would accept the position of being the second president of Israel.
Einstein, who was just 3 years away from his own death, declined the offer by writing in his official letter of refusal that he not only lacked the “natural aptitude and the experience to deal properly with people,” but also, he was getting old. He was 73 at the time.
6.
"Try not to become a man of success, but rather try to become a man of value."Albert EinsteinShare This Quote:
7. Albert Einstein Facts – He Refused To Wear SocksOne of the greatest geniuses of our time who discovered the fundamental rules of the universe had a rule for his own feet. No socks. Ever!
Whether it was out sailing or to a formal dinner at the White House, Albert Einstein went without socks everywhere who thought socks were a pain because they would often get holes in them.
8.
"You have to learn the rules of the game. And then you have to play better than anyone else."Albert EinsteinShare This Quote:
He didn’t like holes in his theories – or his socks.
9.
"Insanity: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results."Albert EinsteinShare This Quote:
10. Albert Einstein Facts – He Encouraged Development Of The Atomic Bomb – And Designed A FridgeAlbert Einstein helped pave the way for the atomic bomb to become a reality. Albert Einstein had a large impact on the war effort and supported America during The Cold War.
11.
"Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding."Albert EinsteinShare This Quote:
In 1939, alarmed by the rise of Nazi Germany, Einstein wrote a letter to American president Franklin D. Roosevelt warning that Nazi Germany might be conducting research into developing an atomic bomb and urged the United States to develop its own.
12.
"I know not with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones."Albert EinsteinShare This Quote:
Although Einstein was a brilliant physicist, the army considered him to be a security risk.
13.
"Nationalism is an infantile disease. It is the measles of mankind."Albert EinsteinShare This Quote:
Einstein also invented a refrigerator that operated on alcohol gas that never went into production because new technology superseded it.
14.
"I have no special talent. I am only passionately curious."Albert EinsteinShare This Quote:
15. Albert Einstein Facts – He Married His Cousin
After Einstein divorced his first wife, Mileva Maric, he married his close cousin, Elsa Loewenthal (nee Einstein). Elsa was related to Albert on both sides of his family. Albert’s mother and Elsa’s mother were sisters, plus Albert’s father and Elsa’s father were cousins.
16.
"A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new."Albert EinsteinShare This Quote:
Before marrying Elsa, Albert Einstein had considered marrying her daughter, Ilse, instead.
17.
" A man should look for what is, and not for what he thinks should be."Albert EinsteinShare This Quote:
18. Albert Einstein Facts – He Failed his University Entrance ExamAt the age of 17, Albert Einstein applied for early admission into the Swiss Federal Polytechnical School (Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule or ETH). He passed the math and science sections of the entrance exam, but failed history, languages, geography, etc. Einstein had to go to a trade school before he retook the exam and was finally admitted to ETH a year later.
19.
"Anyone who doesn’t take truth seriously in small matters cannot be trusted in large ones either."Albert EinsteinShare This Quote:
20. Albert Einstein Facts – He Spoke Very Slowly As A Child, If At AllAs a child, Einstein seldom spoke but when he did, he spoke very slowly. He would think through exactly what he wanted to say before speaking, leading his parents to think he was dim-witted.
21.
"Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere."Albert EinsteinShare This Quote:
In his book, Thomas Sowell noted that many brilliant people developed speech relatively late in childhood, which he called The Einstein Syndrome.
22. Albert Einstein Facts – He Objected To His Son’s Marriage
At age 23, Hans Albert Einstein fell in love with Frieda Knecht and proposed marriage. His father strongly objected because he deemed his bride to be unattractive.
23.
"Anger dwells only in the bosom of fools."Albert EinsteinShare This Quote:
Albert Einstein damned the union, swearing that Hans’s bride was a scheming older woman preying on his son. When all else failed, Einstein begged Hans to not have children.
24.
"Everything that can be counted does not necessarily count; everything that counts cannot necessarily be counted."Albert EinsteinShare This Quote:
EXCLUSIVE DOWNLOAD AVAILABLE
Enter your Twitter username below to
receive this FREE eBook PDF download.
receive this FREE eBook PDF download.