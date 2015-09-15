32 Disney Movie Quotes Of Encouragement
By Justin
From Disney’s Mickey Mouse to Pixar’s Buzz Lightyear, Disney movies have a quality of reassurance and feather-like touch to our hearts. Disney movie quotes offer words of encouragement to children and adults alike that serve as inspiration to follow our dreams and never give up.
For a moment, let’s put aside the fact that our beloved, wholesome Disney Corporation owns studios like Paramount Pictures who brought us the gore and violence of Pulp Fiction and The Godfather.
Let’s not scare our kids with the urban legend that Walt Disney himself is frozen in nitrogen, laying dormant in cryogenic suspended animation (pun intended) waiting to be resurrected.
It’s not true. Disney’s remains were cremated on December 17, 1966, and his ashes interred at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California.
As a tribute to the magic and creations of Walt Disney, be inspired by some Disney movie quotes.
Disney Movie Quotes1.
"A true hero isn’t measured by the size of his strength, but by the strength of his heart."HerculesShare This Quote:
2.
"The past can hurt. But the way I see it, you can either run from it, or learn from it."The Lion KingShare This Quote:
3.
"If you keep on believing the dreams that you wish will come true."CinderellaShare This Quote:
4.
"You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think."Disney movie quoteShare This Quote:
5.
"If you can’t say somethin’ nice, don’t say nothin’ at all!"BambiShare This Quote:
6.
"Even miracles take a little time."Disney movie quoteShare This Quote:
7.
"You will never know unless you try."Disney movie quoteShare This Quote:
8.
"Some people care too much … I think it’s called love."Winnie the PoohShare This Quote:
9.
"Just because I cannot see it, doesn’t mean I can’t believe it."A Nightmare Before ChristmasShare This Quote:
10.
"Today is a good day to try."Disney movie quoteShare This Quote:
11.
"I’d rather die tomorrow than live a hundred years without you."PocahontasShare This Quote:
12.
"Like so many things, it is not what is outside, but what is inside that counts."Disney movie quoteShare This Quote:
13.
"I never look back, darling. It distracts me from the now."The IncrediblesShare This Quote:
14.
"Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart."Winnie The PoohShare This Quote:
15.
"The things that make me different are the things that make me."Winnie The PoohShare This Quote:
16.
"The path to your destiny lies within the magic of your heart."Disney movie quoteShare This Quote:
17.
"The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing."Walt DisneyShare This Quote:
18.
"Don’t just fly, soar."DumboShare This Quote:
19.
"The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all."Disney movie quoteShare This Quote:
20.
"Believe you can, then you will."Disney movie quoteShare This Quote:
21.
"All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them."Walt DisneyShare This Quote:
22.
"Happiness is a state of mind. It’s just according to the way you look at things."Disney movie quoteShare This Quote:
23.
"I give myself very good advice, but I very seldom follow it."Alice In WonderlandShare This Quote:
24.
"When you got your pals, you got all you need."Disney movie quoteShare This Quote:
25.
"If you hear music, dance."Disney movie quoteShare This Quote:
26.
"Always let your conscience be your guide."PinocchioShare This Quote:
27.
"Giving up is for rookies."HerculesShare This Quote:
28.
"Life’s not a spectator sport. If watchin’ is all you’re gonna do, then you’re gonna watch your life go by without ya."The Hunchback of Notre DameShare This Quote:
29.
"A lie keeps growing and growing until it’s as plain as the nose on your face."PinocchioShare This Quote:
30.
"You’re never too old to wish upon a star."Disney movie quotesShare This Quote:
31.
"A single grain of rice can tip the scale. One man may be the difference between victory and defeat."MulanShare This Quote:
32.
"In every job that must be done there is an element of fun."Mary PoppinsShare This Quote:
Finally, if you’ve ever wondered what happens to Disney characters after the credits roll … well, they lived happily ever after! Don’t they?
[Images Sourced from Facebook]
Great list. So many wonder many wonderful inspirational quotes in Disney movies. I love the “you’re never too old to wish upon a star” quote
That scene in dumbo where the animals are dancing and all trippy-like. Gave me nightmares as a kid.