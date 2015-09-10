33 Thank You Quotes Of Appreciation That Make Your Heart Sing
Thank You Quotes Of Appreciation

1.
"Thank you for the tragedy. I need it for my art."
Kurt Cobain
2.
"If the only prayer you said in your whole life was, thank you, that would suffice."
3.
"Thanks to those who hated me, you made me stronger."
4.
"Thanks to those who loved me, you made my heart grow fonder."
5.
"Thanks to those who cared, you made me feel important."
6.
"Thanks to those who entered into my life, you made who I am today."
7.
"Thanks to those who left, you showed me nothing lasts forever."
8.
"Thanks to those who stayed, you showed me true friendship."
9.
"Thanks to those who listened, you made me like I was worth it."
10.
"Dear God, I know I'm not perfect, but I want to thank you for loving me anyway."
11.
"Silent gratitude isn't much use to anyone."
G.B. Stern
12.
"Hem your blessings with thankfulness so they don't unravel."
13.
"I would maintain that thanks are the highest form of thought, and that gratitude is happiness doubled by wonder."
G.K. Chesterton
14.
"It is not happy people who are thankful. It is thankful people who are happy."
15.
"I can no other answer make, but, thanks, and thanks."
William Shakespeare
16.
"Dear God, I wanna take a minute, not to ask of anything from you, but simply to say thank you, for all I have."
17.
"As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them."
John Fitzgerald Kennedy
18.
"Every time we remember to say "thank you", we experience nothing less than heaven on earth."
Sarah Ban Breathnach
19.
"Appreciation is a wonderful thing. It makes what is excellent in others belong to us as well."
Voltaire
20.
"I thank you God for this most amazing day, for the leaping greenly spirits of trees, and for the blue dream of sky and for everything which is natural, which is infinite, which is yes."
E. E. Cummings
More Appreciation Quotes Of Gratitude

21.
"For your thoughtfulness and generosity, from you I have learned much of life's philosophy – Thank you sincerely."
22.
"It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice."
23.
"Gratitude is the memory of the heart."
Jean Baptiste Massieu
24.
"Thank you for the good times, the days you filled with pleasure. Thank you for fond memories, and for feelings I'll always treasure."
Karl Fuchs
25.
"Just a thank you is a mighty powerful prayer. Says it all."
Rosie Cash
26.
"Every struggle in your life has shaped you into the person you are today. Be thankful for the hard times, they can only make you stronger."
27.
"I thank everyone that has caused me to suffer, without you I would have no reason to express myself."
28.
"God gave you a gift of 86,400 seconds today. Have you used one to say thank you?"
29.
"I would thank you from the bottom of my heart, but for you my heart has no bottom."
30.
"I feel a very unusual sensation – if it is not indigestion, I think it must be gratitude."
Benjamin Disraeli
31.
"If the only prayer you ever say in your entire life is thank you, it will be enough."
Meister Eckhart
32.
"A thankful heart is not only the greatest virtue, but the parent of all other virtues."
Cicero
33.
"Make it a habit to tell people thank you. To express your appreciation, sincerely and without the expectation of anything in return."
Ralph Marston
