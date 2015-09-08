35 Dr Seuss Quotes That Are Full Of Hidden Wisdom
By Justin
My young son loves Dr Seuss quotes and while reading to him before bed, it occurred to me how much wisdom is hidden within those quirky poems.
While my son’s favorite line of the moment doesn’t contain much wisdom, none-the-less it makes for a bit of fun.
"Shlopp, shlopp, beautiful shlopp. Beautiful shlopp with a cherry on top!"
Perhaps there is something there that I’m not quite seeing; something along the lines of looking past negativity and focusing on something positive.
But then it was this one, as a blog writer, that inspired me.
1.
"So the writer who breeds more words than he needs, is making a chore for the reader who reads."
Dr Seuss quotes can inspire us adult blog writers as much as the kids in his target audience.
Let’s continue to have a look at more Dr Seuss quotes to find some hidden wisdom.
More Dr Seuss Quotes2.
"Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."
3.
"You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose. You're on your own. And you know what you know. And YOU are the one who'll decide where to go."
4.
"Sometimes the questions are complicated and the answers are simple."
5.
"I like nonsense, it wakes up the brain cells. Fantasy is a necessary ingredient in living."
6.
"Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, Nothing is going to get better. It's not."
7.
"Today you are You, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is Youer than You."
8.
"Why fit in when you were born to stand out?"
9.
"The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go."
10.
"I have heard there are troubles of more than one kind. Some come from ahead and some come from behind. But I've bought a big bat. I'm all ready you see. Now my troubles are going to have troubles with me!"
11.
"There's no limit to how much you'll know, depending how far beyond zebra you go."
12.
"If things start happening, don't worry, don't stew, just go right along and you'll start happening too."
13.
"Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn't before! What if Christmas, he thought, doesn't come from a store. What if Christmas…perhaps…means a little bit more!"
14.
"All alone! Whether you like it or not, alone is something you'll be quite a lot!"
15.
"You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams."
16.
"Only you can control your future."
17.
"Today was good. Today was fun. Tomorrow is another one."
18.
"They say I'm old-fashioned, and live in the past, but sometimes I think progress progresses too fast!"
19.
"Remember me and smile, for it's better to forget than to remember me and cry."
20.
"Fantasy is a necessary ingredient in living, it's a way of looking at life through the wrong end of a telescope."
21.
"You'll miss the best things if you keep your eyes shut."
22.
"I am the Lorax. I speak for the trees. I speak for the trees for the trees have no tongues."
23.
"Adults are just obsolete children and the hell with them."
24.
"Don't give up. I believe in you all. A person's a person, no matter how small."
25.
"I am weird, you are weird. Everyone in this world is weird. One day two people come together in mutual weirdness and fall in love."
26.
"Oh, the things you can find if you don't stay behind!"
27.
"Today I shall behave, as if this is the day I will be remembered."
28.
"I know, up on top you are seeing great sights, but down here at the bottom we, too, should have rights."
29.
"To the world you may be one person; but to one person you may be the world."
30.
"You're never too old, too wacky, too wild, to pick up a book and read to a child."
31.
"It's not about what it is, it's about what it can become."
32.
"And the turtles, of course…all the turtles are free, as turtles and, maybe, all creatures should be."
33.
"And will you succeed? Yes indeed, yes indeed! Ninety-eight and three-quarters percent guaranteed!"
34.
"It all began with a shoe on the wall. A shoe on the wall shouldn't be there at all."
35.
"I meant what I said and I said what I meant."
Hope you enjoyed these Dr Seuss quotes as much as I did.
