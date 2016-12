41 Short Inspirational Quotes To Get You Motivated

41 Short Inspirational Quotes

"Doubt whom you will, but never yourself." Christian Nestell Bovee Share This Quote:

"Don’t wait for extraordinary opportunities. Seize common occasions and make them great." Orison Swett Marden Share This Quote:

"You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take." Wayne Gretzky Share This Quote:

"Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant." Robert Louis Stevenson Share This Quote:

"Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present." Jim Rohn Share This Quote:

"Nothing is impossible, the word itself says ‘I’m possible’!" Audrey Hepburn Share This Quote:

"Your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go; they merely determine where you start." Nido Qubein Share This Quote:

"Change your thoughts and you change your world." Norman Vincent Peale Share This Quote:

"Believe you can and you’re halfway there." Theodore Roosevelt Share This Quote:

"I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination." Jimmy Dean Share This Quote:

"Put your heart, mind, and soul into even your smallest acts. This is the secret of success." Swami Sivananda Share This Quote:

"Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Warren Buffett Share This Quote:

"Cherish your visions and your dreams as they are the children of your soul, the blueprints of your ultimate achievements." Napoleon Hill Share This Quote:

"Don’t let the fear of striking out hold you back." Babe Ruth Share This Quote:

"A #2 pencil and a dream can take you anywhere." Joyce Meyer Share This Quote:

"We can change our lives. We can do, have, and be exactly what we wish." Tony Robbins Share This Quote:

"Everyone here has the sense that right now is one of those moments when we are influencing the future." Steve Jobs Share This Quote:

"For a gallant spirit there can never be defeat." Wallis Simpson Share This Quote:

"I believe there’s an inner power that makes winners or losers. And the winners are the ones who really listen to the truth of their hearts." Sylvester Stallone Share This Quote:

"Accept responsibility for your life. Know that it is you who will get you where you want to go, no one else." Les Brown Share This Quote:

More Short Inspirational Quotes

"Challenges are what make life interesting and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful." Joshua J. Marine Share This Quote:

"In order to succeed, your desire for success should be greater than your fear of failure." Bill Cosby Share This Quote:

"Don’t worry about failures, worry about the chances you miss when you don’t even try." Jack Canfield Share This Quote:

"Build your own dreams, or someone else will hire you to build theirs." Farrah Gray Share This Quote:

"Life has two rules: #1 Never quit #2 Always remember rule # 1." Share This Quote:

"The trouble with not having a goal is that you can spend your life running up and down the field and never score." Bill Copeland Share This Quote:

"Whether you think you can or think you can’t, you’re right." Henry Ford Share This Quote:

"I haven’t failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work." Thomas Edison Share This Quote:

"Never leave that till tomorrow which you can do today." Benjamin Franklin Share This Quote:

"Even if you’re on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just sit there." Will Rogers Share This Quote:

"A mind is like a parachute, it doesn’t work if it isn’t open." Frank Zappa Share This Quote:

"The only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision." Helen Keller Share This Quote:

"The elevator to success is out of order. You’ll have to use the stairs… one step at a time." Joe Girard Share This Quote:

"Obstacles are those frightful things you see when you take your eyes off your goal." Henry Ford Share This Quote:

"Obstacles don’t have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don’t turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, go through it, or work around it." Michael Jordan Share This Quote:

"If you have built castles in the air, your work need not be lost; that is where they should be. Now put the foundations under them." Henry David Thoreau Share This Quote:

"The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step." Lao Tzu Share This Quote:

"The man who removes a mountain begins by carrying away a small stone." Chinese proverb Share This Quote:

"Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover." Mark Twain Share This Quote:

"I skate to where the puck is going to be, not where it has been." Wayne Gretzky Share This Quote:

"Dance like the photo’s not being tagged. Love like you’ve never been unfriended. Sing like nobody’s following. Share like you care. And do it all like it won’t end up on YouTube!" Share This Quote:

Short inspirational quotes have the power to motivate us to complete that unfinished project, start a new one, or just simply power through our daily workload.Stick these short inspirational quotes up on your wall. Tweet them to your followers. Post the short quotes to Facebook . Share the inspiration that we all need every now and again.Read more at 24 Inspirational Steve Jobs Quotes That Help You Suck Less Finally, if all of these quotes have still not completely and utterly inspired you, how about this one…