41 Short Inspirational Quotes To Get You Motivated
Short inspirational quotes have the power to motivate us to complete that unfinished project, start a new one, or just simply power through our daily workload.
Stick these short inspirational quotes up on your wall. Tweet them to your followers. Post the short quotes to Facebook. Share the inspiration that we all need every now and again.
41 Short Inspirational Quotes1.
"Doubt whom you will, but never yourself."Christian Nestell Bovee
2.
"Don't wait for extraordinary opportunities. Seize common occasions and make them great."Orison Swett Marden
3.
"You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."Wayne Gretzky
4.
"Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant."Robert Louis Stevenson
5.
"Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present."Jim Rohn
6.
"Nothing is impossible, the word itself says 'I'm possible'!"Audrey Hepburn
7.
"Your present circumstances don't determine where you can go; they merely determine where you start."Nido Qubein
8.
"Change your thoughts and you change your world."Norman Vincent Peale
"Believe you can and you're halfway there."Theodore Roosevelt
10.
"I can't change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination."Jimmy Dean
11.
"Put your heart, mind, and soul into even your smallest acts. This is the secret of success."Swami Sivananda
12.
"Someone's sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago."Warren Buffett
13.
"Cherish your visions and your dreams as they are the children of your soul, the blueprints of your ultimate achievements."Napoleon Hill
14.
"Don't let the fear of striking out hold you back."Babe Ruth
15.
"A #2 pencil and a dream can take you anywhere."Joyce Meyer
16.
"We can change our lives. We can do, have, and be exactly what we wish."Tony Robbins
17.
"Everyone here has the sense that right now is one of those moments when we are influencing the future."Steve Jobs
Read more at 24 Inspirational Steve Jobs Quotes That Help You Suck Less.
18.
"For a gallant spirit there can never be defeat."Wallis Simpson
19.
"I believe there's an inner power that makes winners or losers. And the winners are the ones who really listen to the truth of their hearts."Sylvester Stallone
20.
"Accept responsibility for your life. Know that it is you who will get you where you want to go, no one else."Les Brown
More Short Inspirational Quotes
21.
"Challenges are what make life interesting and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful."Joshua J. Marine
22.
"In order to succeed, your desire for success should be greater than your fear of failure."Bill Cosby
23.
"Don't worry about failures, worry about the chances you miss when you don't even try."Jack Canfield
24.
"Build your own dreams, or someone else will hire you to build theirs."Farrah Gray
25.
"Life has two rules: #1 Never quit #2 Always remember rule # 1."
26.
"The trouble with not having a goal is that you can spend your life running up and down the field and never score."Bill Copeland
27.
"Whether you think you can or think you can't, you're right."Henry Ford
28.
"I haven't failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that won't work."Thomas Edison
29.
"Never leave that till tomorrow which you can do today."Benjamin Franklin
30.
"Even if you're on the right track, you'll get run over if you just sit there."Will Rogers
31.
"A mind is like a parachute, it doesn't work if it isn't open."Frank Zappa
32.
"The only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision."Helen Keller
33.
"The elevator to success is out of order. You'll have to use the stairs… one step at a time."Joe Girard
34.
"Obstacles are those frightful things you see when you take your eyes off your goal."Henry Ford
35.
"Obstacles don't have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don't turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, go through it, or work around it."Michael Jordan
36.
"If you have built castles in the air, your work need not be lost; that is where they should be. Now put the foundations under them."Henry David Thoreau
37.
"The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step."Lao Tzu
38.
"The man who removes a mountain begins by carrying away a small stone."Chinese proverb
39.
"Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn't do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover."Mark Twain
40.
"I skate to where the puck is going to be, not where it has been."Wayne Gretzky
Finally, if all of these quotes have still not completely and utterly inspired you, how about this one…
41.
"Dance like the photo's not being tagged. Love like you've never been unfriended. Sing like nobody's following. Share like you care. And do it all like it won't end up on YouTube!"
