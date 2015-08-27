How Matcha Green Tea Burns Fat While You Sit At Your Desk
By Justin
Matcha green tea, a finely-milled green tea powder, shares many of the beneficial antioxidants found in other kinds of green tea leaf and is full of natural substances that improve health and well-being in a lot of different ways.
If you find yourself getting sleepy at your desk by the time 3 P.M. comes around, drinking green tea is a far better choice than coffee if you’re looking for a quick pick-me-up. Although matcha tea does contain caffeine, it has two to three times less than black tea and only 10% the amount found in coffee.
Millions of people across the globe drink matcha green tea for its health benefits such as protection from heart disease, diabetes, and some forms of brain, prostate, cervical and bladder cancer.
The difference between various teas is the method used to process the leaves of the Camellia Sinensis tea plant, with white tea being the least processed, followed by green tea, oolong tea and black tea.
In 2003, the University of Colorado reported that the concentration of EGCG, a natural polyphenol that prevents various chronic diseases, is up to 137 times greater in matcha green tea than the amount of EGCG from other types of green tea sold in the U.S.
Even if you don’t like tea, drinking matcha tea as part of a healthy diet is recommended to improve overall health and wellness. A healthy body burns fat faster than an unhealthy one and tea can assist with weight loss.
Matcha Green Tea Boosts The Immune SystemThe vitamins and antioxidants found in green tea and white tea naturally kill off bacteria and viruses. A healthy body leads to greater work productivity, overall happiness and lower stress levels.
Antioxidants are known to help fight off damage caused by harmful molecules called free radicals that are linked to various chronic diseases.
Protect Against DNA DamageMatcha green tea contains EGCG, a natural polyphenol, which has been shown to slow cancer growth and protect cells from DNA damage. Research has also shown that drinking green tea daily shrank tumors in some patients.
Matcha Green Tea Reverses Signs Of AgingThe natural polyphenol EGCG found in matcha green tea rejuvenates dying skin cells, keeping skin looking fresh and healthy. This natural remedy to help prevent wrinkles also helps with ulcers, wounds, psoriasis and eczema.
Lower Blood PressureWhat’s the best way to lower your blood pressure levels by 2 to 3 points? Daily consumption of three or more cups of black or green tea per day! Even a small decrease in blood pressure drastically reduces your risk of stroke or coronary heart disease.
Keep Your Partner or Date HappyNo-one wants to kiss a dirty mouth (unless that’s your thing) and tea can help even the most unhygienic of us. Matcha Green Tea contains fluoride that strengthens teeth as well as having the ability to kill plaque-causing bacteria, tooth decay and also bad breath.
Matcha Green Tea Helps With Weight LossMatcha green tea boosts the body’s metabolism and helps burn fat faster. Tea drinkers raise their metabolism by 4.5% for as long as 8 hours after a cup, where three cups of green tea a day can help burn off 3 pounds of fat per year.
Stronger BonesRegular matcha green tea drinkers have higher bone density lending to stronger bones. The chemical epigallocatechin (EGC) achieves up to 79% extra bone growth by enhancing bone mineralization in the cells and also blocks the activity of osteoclast, a type of cell that breaks down bones.
Matcha Green Tea Rehydrates The BodyIf you’re feeling thirsty after a session of exercise, there is only one fluid better than water to help re-hydrate your body – matcha green tea. The truth is that water does the same job as tea, except that water does not have the added antioxidant benefits.
A Word Of WarningEven though matcha tea’s caffeine content is 10% to 20% that of coffee, drinking excessive amounts can lead to side effects such as irritability, insomnia, heart palpitations and dizziness.
If you have a heart condition, kidney disease, stomach ulcer or anxiety disorder, avoid drinking any form of tea or caffeinated drink.
All In ModerationTwo or three cups of matcha green tea per day is the recommended amount that will lead to the greatest of health benefits. Tea comes with many more health benefits including weight loss with lower cholesterol and diabetes prevention. Additionally, you have higher mental alertness and decreased stress.
Go ahead. Put the kettle on.
